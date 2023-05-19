INTERVIEW | We’ll ensure situation in MCD schools improves: Aaley Muhammad Iqbal

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, a politician from Old Delhi, recently won another term as the Deputy Mayor of Delhi. He is the elected councillor from Matia Mahal Assembly constituency. He has been elected from Delhi MCD three times in 2012, 2017 and 2022. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Ifrah Mufti:

Despite tall claims, MCD employees are reportedly still not getting salaries on time. Your comments?

Not getting salaries on time used to be an issue but is no more an issue. Gradually, the corporation is going towards stability. The Delhi government has recently given us Rs 600 crore. As per the financial structure of the Delhi government, this amount includes salaries and also Rs 400 crore specifically for the schools. The salaries which were due last month will be cleared with this money. Earlier, the pendency used to vary from six to seven month whereas now the employees have to wait for a month or so.

Why are people still dying while cleaning sewers?

Yes, we don’t have any manual scavengers in Delhi anymore. Neither DJB not MCD hires them. The court had banned it completely. If anyone is found doing the manual scavenging and his photo goes viral then he may lose his job. Delhi government has a mechanized cleaning process as it had bought 200 machines to take over the work of cleaning sewage. Meanwhile MCD uses its own instruments to get it cleaned.

In 2020, SC ordered de-sealing of residential units. What is the status now?

Two weeks ago, MCD House received the proposal for de-sealing all the residential properties. The proposal was to de-seal all those properties which were sealed earlier in the past 15 year’s time. The proposals passed by the House are technically passed through the standing committee but unfortunately, we don’t have the standing committee right now. MCD has passed it but it is in the process of approval. It will take time but it should be done within two months.

What is the plan to eliminate garbage mountains?

The fresh garbage is not being dumped at the Okhla site because our priority is to remove the garbage mountains at Okhla and Bhalswa in one year’s time. Meanwhile, the waste is being diverted to Ghazipur. Work is already in progress at the Okhla and Bhalswa Garbage Mountains.

Why are the MCD schools in such bad shape?

As per our records, the previous government did not utilize the funds properly. We got reports that the funds received for education were lapsed, most of the time. We have come only three months ago and gradually we are trying to achieve our targets of giving the best education and infrastructure in MCD schools as well.

