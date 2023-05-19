Home Cities Delhi

JNU admin, pupils spar over seminar on Manipur

Sourya Majumdar, the joint secretary of ‘The Collective’, said there is no rule against holding a discussion without taking permission.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration on Thursday “firmly advised” a group of students against holding a discussion on the recent Manipur violence on the campus even as the organisers said the event will he held as per schedule. The group called ‘The Collective’, said the discussion will begin at 9.30 pm on Thursday.

“It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students has in the name of ‘The Collective’released a pamphlet for discussion on happenings in Manipur scheduled to be held at Ganga Dhaba on 18th May 2023 at 9:30 pm,’ the varsity said. No prior permission for this event was taken from the JNU Administration, it said.

“This is to emphasise that such activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the University Campus. The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately,” said the varsity.

According to the pamphlet issued by ‘The Collective’, the discussion is being organised to “understand what is happening in Manipur”. The students were asked to join a mess table discussion on the socio-cultural context of the ongoing crisis and the role of the state with Dr Thongkholal Haokip, Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, JNU; Dr Praem Hidam, School of Law, Governance and Citizenship, BR Ambedkar University; Nandita Haksar Senior human rights lawyer and author, according to the pamphlet.

Sourya Majumdar, the joint secretary of ‘The Collective’, said there is no rule against holding a discussion without taking permission. “We will continue with our plan to hold a discussion. How can a discussion disturb the peace of the university,’ he said.

