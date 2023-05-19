Mayor relieves MCD official facing graft charges, orders probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered the removal of an MCD official facing corruption charges and sought a probe into the allegations, a statement said on Thursday. Oberoi also directed MCD Commissioner to relieve the officer, Kunal Kashyap, of all responsibilities and appoint an officer of “impeccable integrity” in his place. According to the complaint, Kashyap, a chief assessor and collector, purportedly provided undue favours to influential people to the tune of Rs 4 crore in a case of house tax evasion.

This has also raised suspicion about the quantum of loss faced by MCD due to such cases, the statement said.“The allegations of house tax evasion and bribery against the chief assessor and collector are deeply troubling. Kunal Kashyap is now under investigation for allegedly ‘deliberately delaying the handling of the tax evasion case’, fuelled by allegations of bribery,” the statement said.

“The MCD Commissioner has been instructed to withdraw all responsibilities from Kunal Kashyap and appoint an officer of impeccable integrity in his place. This step aims to uphold the principles of ethical governance within the MCD and restore public trust in its functioning,” it added.To ensure transparency and accountability, a comprehensive vigilance check has been directed on all aspects of Kashyap’s work from his date of joining, mayor’s office said.

