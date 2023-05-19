Home Cities Delhi

Mayor relieves MCD official facing graft charges, orders probe

According to the complaint, Kashyap, a chief assessor and collector, purportedly provided undue favours to influential people to the tune of Rs 4 crore in a case of house tax evasion.

Published: 19th May 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

File pic of MCD Headquarters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered the removal of an MCD official facing corruption charges and sought a probe into the allegations, a statement said on Thursday. Oberoi also directed MCD Commissioner to relieve the officer, Kunal Kashyap, of all responsibilities and appoint an officer of “impeccable integrity” in his place. According to the complaint, Kashyap, a chief assessor and collector, purportedly provided undue favours to influential people to the tune of Rs 4 crore in a case of house tax evasion.

This has also raised suspicion about the quantum of loss faced by MCD due to such cases, the statement said.“The allegations of house tax evasion and bribery against the chief assessor and collector are deeply troubling. Kunal Kashyap is now under investigation for allegedly ‘deliberately delaying the handling of the tax evasion case’, fuelled by allegations of bribery,” the statement said.

“The MCD Commissioner has been instructed to withdraw all responsibilities from Kunal Kashyap and appoint an officer of impeccable integrity in his place. This step aims to uphold the principles of ethical governance within the MCD and restore public trust in its functioning,” it added.To ensure transparency and accountability, a comprehensive vigilance check has been directed on all aspects of Kashyap’s work from his date of joining, mayor’s office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shelly Oberoi MCD
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp