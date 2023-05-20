Home Cities Delhi

Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Sibal 

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

Published: 20th May 2023 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2023 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

MP Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. ( File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Centre over its ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, saying that the government has promulgated the ordinance to state that it will have the final say even if the Supreme Court comes in the way.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Supreme Court to Government: Ruled to say: Hand over reins of 'services' to Delhi Government. Government to Supreme Court: Promulgated Ordinance to say: If you come in the way, we will still have the final say."

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," the ordinance read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ordinance SC Sibal Delhi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp