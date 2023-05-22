Home Cities Delhi

Fake visa racket busted, four arrested

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted an international racket that was involved in illegal ways of sending people to foreign shores and arrested four people in this connection, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Girish Bhandari, 48, Himanshu Mehta, 23, Gagan Sharma, 22 and Ramesh Arya, 38. With their arrest, a total of 80 passports from various countries along with a large number of forged and incriminating documents, stamps, and laptops were also seized. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said Crime Branch was tasked to track down such syndicates and take legal action against them.

