Maken gives Kejriwal a sermon on how to handle bureaucrats with tact

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday gave a sermon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on handling bureaucrats.The former minister took to Twitter to reminisce on his time with former CM Sheila Dikshit’s regime, passing on her advice to Kejriwal, who is caught in a battle with the Centre over the new ordinance. Maken told Kejriwal to “engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them to work for Delhi’s advancement”.

Maken revealed that during his tenure as Transport minister, the commissioner was replaced without his knowledge or that of the then CM Sheila Dikshit by the L-G, who declined to reverse it. Maken expressed his apprehension as the transfer occurred during a critical period for the city’s CNG initiatives.

Maken further revealed that when he intended to hold a press conference to expose the politically-motivated obstruction, Sheila Dikshit dissuaded him, advising against divulging their failed attempt.Dikshit reportedly cautioned, “Don’t tell anyone about our failed attempt. Officers shouldn’t know that we tried and couldn’t succeed. If they find out, they might stop taking us seriously.”

In describing Dikshit’s proposed course of action, Maken recounted her words, stating, “Call the new officer. Tell him the CM is delighted with his appointment. Explain the importance of CNG conversion, and invite him for tea and pakoras. These officers are with no one. Tackle them skillfully.”“The officer understood the gravity of the situation and collaborated with the administration,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday gave a sermon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on handling bureaucrats.The former minister took to Twitter to reminisce on his time with former CM Sheila Dikshit’s regime, passing on her advice to Kejriwal, who is caught in a battle with the Centre over the new ordinance. Maken told Kejriwal to “engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them to work for Delhi’s advancement”. Maken revealed that during his tenure as Transport minister, the commissioner was replaced without his knowledge or that of the then CM Sheila Dikshit by the L-G, who declined to reverse it. Maken expressed his apprehension as the transfer occurred during a critical period for the city’s CNG initiatives. Maken further revealed that when he intended to hold a press conference to expose the politically-motivated obstruction, Sheila Dikshit dissuaded him, advising against divulging their failed attempt.Dikshit reportedly cautioned, “Don’t tell anyone about our failed attempt. Officers shouldn’t know that we tried and couldn’t succeed. If they find out, they might stop taking us seriously.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In describing Dikshit’s proposed course of action, Maken recounted her words, stating, “Call the new officer. Tell him the CM is delighted with his appointment. Explain the importance of CNG conversion, and invite him for tea and pakoras. These officers are with no one. Tackle them skillfully.”“The officer understood the gravity of the situation and collaborated with the administration,” he said.