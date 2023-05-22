Man kills live-in partner over marriage pressure, dumps body in a pond

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another case of a love affair gone wrong, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his 35-year-old live-in partner from a different community in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was allegedly pressurising the accused for marriage. The accused, Jitender Bhati, had allegedly slitted both wrists of his deceased partner after making her heavily drunk.

A senior Noida police official said that the case came to light after a woman’s body was found lying in a pond at village Haibatpur in Greater Noida on May 18. “Both the wrists of the woman were cut and one of them had a tattoo that read ‘Sahiba’ through which she was identified,” the official said.

Accordingly, on the complaint of the brother of the deceased woman, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, it was found that the deceased woman was in a live-in relationship with a man named Jitender Bhatti and both of them were residing in rented accommodation in Haibatpur.Bhatti was suspected of killing his live-in partner as the brother of the deceased woman had also raised suspicion about him and given a written complaint. Multiple teams were formed and the accused was nabbed.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that his live-in partner Sahiba was constantly pressuring him for marriage, but, as they were from different communities it was becoming difficult for him.“He told us that they had an age gap of 13 years, as the accused was only 22 and the victim woman was 35 years old, which also became the prime reason for frequent arguments between them,” the official said. On the intervening night of May 15-16, the accused first intoxicated the woman and later cut her wrists. To hide the crime, he dumped her body in a pond which was found three days later by the police.

