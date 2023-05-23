Delhi CM to seek other Opposition leaders’ support on ordinance 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take their fight against the BJP-led central government to Ramlia ground, the turf from which it was born. The AAP announced on Monday it would hold a ‘mega rally’ on June 11 against the ordinance that gave the Lieutenant Governor the power to transfer officers.

Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said that this ordinance is an experiment (by the central government) that will be implemented across the country later.

“A big rally will be organized against this ordinance on June 11 at Ramlila Maidan. There is an appeal to all the residents of Delhi to participate in this Maharally in maximum numbers to secure the rights of Delhi,” Rai added.

In a press conference, Rai pointed out that the BJP holds the majority in the Lok Sabha, however, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is coordinating with the opposition to repeal this ordinance. After the Supreme Court’s decision, the AAP leader said, the manner in which the “Centre and the PM have issued an ordinance is a betrayal of trust of the people of Delhi”.

“Through this machination, the rights of the citizens of Delhi have been hijacked. Ever since this ordinance was issued, you all are seeing that the leaders of BJP are singing praises of this ‘black ordinance’ and beating their chests proudly,” he added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lambasted the BJP, saying the country is in an emergency. “If the Supreme Court’s decision would be overturned which is a clear message from BJP that if you will succeed in forming the government then we will horse trade your MLAs,” he added.

BJP will use probe agencies to intimidate MLAs if they fail to buy them, he continued. “Now that they have overturned the SC’s decision, that means they have ended democracy, the constitution, and the apex court,” said Singh.

Furthermore, he questioned the position of Congress on this issue, saying, “The Congress party had to decide whether to support or oppose the Constitution and federal structure of this country. It will not be suitable for us to comment on Congress until the party released its official statement.”

Meanwhile, to garner the support in Rajya Sabha against this ordinance, Kejriwal will meet his West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee on Tuesday. Kejriwal will also meet the chiefs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP this week in relation to this ordinance.

