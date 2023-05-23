Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: Judicial custody of former Dy CM Sisodia extended till June 1

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Published: 23rd May 2023 01:35 PM

Manish Sisodia

FILE - Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy."

"Modi has become very arrogant," the former deputy chief minister charged.

Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED in the matter.

