Expansion of doorstep delivery scheme in offing in New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to expand its flagship doorstep delivery scheme by adding 58 more public services to the existing list of 100, officials said on Monday. The new services to be added include 29 related to the transport department. These include international driving permit, name change in driving licence and vehicle fitness certificate.

Some services related to the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna and ex-gratia payment are also in the list of new services to be added to the scheme. Many services of the Labour department too are added to the list.

An applicant can avail doorstep delivery of a Delhi government service included in the list by booking a home visit by a mobile sahayak by dialling toll free number 1076.

The mobile sahayak visit the homes of applicants, collect and upload all requisite documents and then submit it to the department concerned. An amount of `50 is charged for the application submission.

After an application for any service is submitted, the applicants may check its status through an application number. A centralised call centre is set up to receive and address if there are any complaints from the applicants, official said.

The doorstep delivery scheme was launched in 2018 with the aim to do away with the need for people to visit offices of different departments and eliminate the role of middlemen who used to fleece them, officials said. A set of 30 services were offered under the scheme when it was launched in September 2018. It was expanded later with addition of 40 services in March 2019 and 30 more in September 2019, taking the total number to 100.

