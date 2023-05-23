Home Cities Delhi

Expansion of doorstep delivery scheme in offing in New Delhi

Some services related to the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna and ex-gratia payment are also in the list of new services to be added to the scheme.

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

doorstep

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government plans to expand its flagship doorstep delivery scheme by adding 58 more public services to the existing list of 100, officials said on Monday.   The new services to be added include 29 related to the transport department. These include international driving permit, name change in driving licence and vehicle fitness certificate.

Some services related to the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna and ex-gratia payment are also in the list of new services to be added to the scheme. Many services of the Labour department too are added to the list.
An applicant can avail doorstep delivery of a Delhi government service included in the list by booking a home visit by a mobile sahayak by dialling toll free number 1076.

The mobile sahayak visit the homes of applicants, collect and upload all requisite documents and then submit it to the department concerned. An amount of `50 is charged for the application submission.
After an application for any service is submitted, the applicants may check its status through an application number. A centralised call centre is set up to receive and address if there are any complaints from the applicants, official said.

The doorstep delivery scheme was launched in 2018 with the aim to do away with the need for people to visit offices of different departments and eliminate the role of middlemen who used to fleece them, officials said. A set of 30 services were offered under the scheme when it was launched in September 2018. It was expanded later with addition of 40 services in March 2019 and 30 more in September 2019, taking the total number to 100.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doorstep delivery scheme Delhi government
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp