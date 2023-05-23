Jain taken for medical check-up; AAP expresses concern at his ‘frail’ look

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was Monday examined at the Safdarjung Hospital here for a spine problem, according to officials, as pictures of a “frail and weak” looking AAP leader prompted a sharp reaction from the party which accused the BJP of “wanting to kill” him.

Jain, who has been lodged at Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case last year, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital on Saturday, but he wanted a second opinion and was hence taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior jail official said.

“Jain visited the neurosurgery OPD in the morning and after being examined by the doctors there, he left. He was accompanied by police,” said a spokesperson of the Safdarjung Hospital. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a photo on Twitter that purportedly showed an emaciated and frail-looking Jain sitting in a chair at the hospital and two police personnel standing there. The party said in a statement, “The images captured at the Safdarjung Hospital this morning present a heartbreaking sight, as he appears as nothing more than a living skeleton, frail and weak, struggling to even walk.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also targeted the BJP and accused them of “wanting to kill” Jain. Last week, Jain’s lawyer had told SC the former minister was suffering from various ailments.

