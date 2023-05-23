‘Man killed by BMW car sole breadwinner of family’: Relatives

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man who died in an accident after being run over by a speeding BMW car was the sole breadwinner in his family, said his relatives. Ajay Gupta was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was mowed down by the vehicle near the Moti Bagh metro station in west Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

He is survived by his wife and two girls aged 4 and 11. They live in Basai Darapur. The victim’s brother Ashish Gupta recalled that his brother was feeling uneasy due to a stomach ache that night, following which he had gone to get some medicines. However, hours later, they received a call saying that Ajay had met with an accident.

“I rushed to the hospital and found out that my brother was hit by a BMW car which was being driven by a woman in an inebriated condition. She was speeding the vehicle at 150 kmph. My brother had sustained severe injuries on his head, eyes and other parts of the body,” he said.

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man who died in an accident after being run over by a speeding BMW car was the sole breadwinner in his family, said his relatives. Ajay Gupta was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was mowed down by the vehicle near the Moti Bagh metro station in west Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said. He is survived by his wife and two girls aged 4 and 11. They live in Basai Darapur. The victim’s brother Ashish Gupta recalled that his brother was feeling uneasy due to a stomach ache that night, following which he had gone to get some medicines. However, hours later, they received a call saying that Ajay had met with an accident. “I rushed to the hospital and found out that my brother was hit by a BMW car which was being driven by a woman in an inebriated condition. She was speeding the vehicle at 150 kmph. My brother had sustained severe injuries on his head, eyes and other parts of the body,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });