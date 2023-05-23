Home Cities Delhi

Minority institutions not covered by EWS quota: Jamia in HC

“It is submitted that EWS reservation will not be applicable in terms of aforesaid office memorandum to the Jamia Millia Islamia,” the reply filed through standing counsel Pritish Sabharwal said.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Monday opposed before the Delhi High Court a PIL seeking 10 per cent reservation for students from economically weaker section (EWS) in terms of the 2019 amendment to the Constitution and said being a minority institution, it was not covered under the policy.

In an affidavit filed in response to the plea, JMI said as per an office memorandum issued by the Government of India in January 2019, EWS reservation in central educational institutions is not applicable to minority institutions.

“The Government of India through Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education issued an office memorandum for reservation for EWS in Central Educational Institutions..dated 17.01.2019 (which said) the ‘above reservation would not be applicable to the 8 institutions of excellence research institutions...and to the minority educational institutions referred to in clause (1) of article 30 of the Constitution’.  

“It is submitted that EWS reservation will not be applicable in terms of aforesaid office memorandum to the Jamia Millia Islamia,” the reply filed through standing counsel Pritish Sabharwal said. The affidavit said the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions had passed an order in February 2011 declaring Jamia Millia Islamia a minority institution. JMI also asserted PILs were being exploited by private individuals and the present petition deserved to be dismissed for being without any merit.

