New Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees C, temp set to rise further

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR as mercury breached 46 degrees Celsius mark, highest of the season.

The relentless heat soared the mercury reading to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital. Meanwhile, Narela (45.3 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Pusa (45.8 degrees Celsius) also recorded heatwave conditions.

According to the IMD, the temperature will rise further by 2-3 degreess by Wednesday. However, a brief relief is expected thereafter as the IMD predicted light rain from Wednesday. “A fresh and active western disturbance is likely to move over Northwest India from 23rd to 26th May. Rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning can also be expected in Northwest India in these days,” the weatherman stated in its bulletin.

The predicted weather situation is expected to bring respite from scorching heat and the maximum temperature will be brought down to 38 degrees Celsius. Until then, the heatwave condition will remain to sizzle the capital.

The blistering heat saw the peak power demand in Delhi rise to 6,532 MW around 3.30 pm. It was 6,011 MW around 11.30 pm on Sunday, officials said. The city’s peak power demand was 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said.

Season’s highest

IMD has certain criteria to ascertain heatwave conditions based on the topography

Historically, May has been hottest month in city

India experienced its hottest February since 1901

March last year was warmest and third driest in 121 years

2022 also saw third-warmest April since 1901

Threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR as mercury breached 46 degrees Celsius mark, highest of the season. The relentless heat soared the mercury reading to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital. Meanwhile, Narela (45.3 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Pusa (45.8 degrees Celsius) also recorded heatwave conditions. According to the IMD, the temperature will rise further by 2-3 degreess by Wednesday. However, a brief relief is expected thereafter as the IMD predicted light rain from Wednesday. “A fresh and active western disturbance is likely to move over Northwest India from 23rd to 26th May. Rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning can also be expected in Northwest India in these days,” the weatherman stated in its bulletin.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The predicted weather situation is expected to bring respite from scorching heat and the maximum temperature will be brought down to 38 degrees Celsius. Until then, the heatwave condition will remain to sizzle the capital. The blistering heat saw the peak power demand in Delhi rise to 6,532 MW around 3.30 pm. It was 6,011 MW around 11.30 pm on Sunday, officials said. The city’s peak power demand was 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said. Season’s highest IMD has certain criteria to ascertain heatwave conditions based on the topography Historically, May has been hottest month in city India experienced its hottest February since 1901 March last year was warmest and third driest in 121 years 2022 also saw third-warmest April since 1901 Threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius