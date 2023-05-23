Home Cities Delhi

Property dealer shot in New Delhi; assailants identified, hunt on to nab them

According to police, they received information regarding a person with gunshot injuries who was declared brought dead at the hospital. 

Published: 23rd May 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy village area on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 2.30 pm. Bijender Yadav alias Babli came to attend a function where he was shot by three to four people, a police officer said.

According to police, they received information regarding a person with gunshot injuries who was declared brought dead at the hospital. The assailants fled from the spot after the incident, they said.  Yadav was previously involved in 10 criminal cases, including murder and robbery. He received four to five bullet injuries. However, the post-mortem report is awaited for more detail, police said. 

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered in Jahangirpuri police station, they said. The accused people have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, the officer said.

