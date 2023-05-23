Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh passport 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

The case was brought by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. He accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul of misusing party funds to buy a firm that published the National Herald newspaper. The Gandhis deny any financial impropriety.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of the complainant in the case and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, to Gandhi's application and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport."

ALSO READ | National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED again; Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' across country

"By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.

The court had on December 19, 2015, granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP. The case was brought by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. He accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul of misusing party funds to buy a firm that published the National Herald newspaper. The Gandhis deny any financial impropriety. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of the complainant in the case and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, to Gandhi's application and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport." ALSO READ | National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED again; Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' across country "By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said. The court had on December 19, 2015, granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.