Rickshaw puller arrested for raping minor girl in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at his rented house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the girl went to throw garbage outside when the accused, identified as Upender Mukhiya, pulled her into his room and raped her, police said.

The matter was reported by the victim's parents the same night after the girl narrated her ordeal to them, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said a case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested while he was preparing to leave his rented accommodation, she said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted at a hospital and she was also counselled, police said.

