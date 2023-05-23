Home Cities Delhi

SC pauses demolition drive in New Delhi to allow slum dwellers to relocate 

“On humanitarian consideration, we give them seven days’ time to vacate their respective dwelling units.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday halted the demolition of illegal houses in Kasturba Nagar and Vishwas Nagar for seven days on humanitarian considerations.  A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol, however, said that the failure of the residents to vacate would not restrain the the Delhi Development Authority to resume the activity with the aid from other agencies. 

“On humanitarian consideration, we give them seven days’ time to vacate their respective dwelling units. In the event they fail to vacate their respective premises by May 29, 2023, it would be open to the DDA, with the help of such agency they normally seek assistance from, to resume their demolition activities,” the  bench said.

It added, “We reiterate our directions that for a period of seven days, no further demolition activity shall be continued. But so far as the demolition which has already taken place, the same shall remain effective.”  The court’s order came in a plea which was filed Kasturba Nagar Residents Welfare Association against Delhi HC’s March 14 judgement directing the DDA to remove dwellers. 

The plea was mentioned by counsel for the RWA before the vacation bench. Urging the court to put a halt on the demolition, the counsel said, “Houses and slums in Delhi are being demolished. Let the matter be 
examined. The order is of 14/3/2023. The demolition notice is on the 18th.” 

 Supporting the demolition, counsel for DDA Sunita Ojha on the other hand argued that their case of removing these residents from their dwelling units was sustained by Single and Division bench primarily on the ground that they were “illegal encroachers”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court demolition drive
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp