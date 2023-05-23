Home Cities Delhi

Snatchers kidnap, thrash man in New Delhi; one held

A man working with Ola and Rapido was first robbed of his mobile phone and when he followed the snatchers, he was thrashed and kidnapped.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

For representational purposes

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man working with Ola and Rapido was first robbed of his mobile phone and when he followed the snatchers, he was thrashed and kidnapped. One among the three accused, identified as Habib (29), was arrested while the other two accused are absconding.

A Delhi Police official said a PCR call was received on May 21 at Police Station Kashmere Gate in which the caller said that his uncle has been kidnapped and the alleged people were demanding `2 lakh cash and jewellery. 

“A team was constituted which began the investigation,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
The bike of the victim was found stationed near an isolated place nearby Metro Gate No. 6 Kashmere Gate and one person was sitting on it and talking on phone. The victim was found lying semi-unconscious and he was not in a state to even identify his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi thrashing - Kidnap case Ola - Rapido driver
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp