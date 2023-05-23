Snatchers kidnap, thrash man in New Delhi; one held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man working with Ola and Rapido was first robbed of his mobile phone and when he followed the snatchers, he was thrashed and kidnapped. One among the three accused, identified as Habib (29), was arrested while the other two accused are absconding.

A Delhi Police official said a PCR call was received on May 21 at Police Station Kashmere Gate in which the caller said that his uncle has been kidnapped and the alleged people were demanding `2 lakh cash and jewellery.

“A team was constituted which began the investigation,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The bike of the victim was found stationed near an isolated place nearby Metro Gate No. 6 Kashmere Gate and one person was sitting on it and talking on phone. The victim was found lying semi-unconscious and he was not in a state to even identify his family members.

