Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Casiotone Mini SA-50 keyboard

Casiotone Mini SA-50 keyboard

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rhythmic fun

Casiotone Mini SA-50 keyboards are great for young children to use and play as a first keyboard instrument. It is compact, light, and easily moveable, and also comes with beautiful tones, rhythms, and functions. Thirty two mini keys make it easy to play, while 100 built-in tones cover a range of instruments. The SA-50 can be powered using batteries or AC power supply. casio.com

Smart and durable

POCO’s F5 5G is an insanely fun smartphone, which I have enjoyed using over the last few days. Running on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SOC, this device has a crisp and smooth 120 HZ 12-bit AMOLED display that looks and feels great. Other features include a 64 MP triple camera system with OIS for sharp pics and smooth video in multiple lighting conditions as well as a 5,000 mAh battery, which lasts and lasts. The 67W charger provides 50% charge in 12 minutes while BT 5.3 and WiFi 6E ensure this phone stays young for long. poco.in

Cost: Rs 4,495

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech corner keyboard
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp