Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rhythmic fun

Casiotone Mini SA-50 keyboards are great for young children to use and play as a first keyboard instrument. It is compact, light, and easily moveable, and also comes with beautiful tones, rhythms, and functions. Thirty two mini keys make it easy to play, while 100 built-in tones cover a range of instruments. The SA-50 can be powered using batteries or AC power supply. casio.com

Smart and durable

POCO’s F5 5G is an insanely fun smartphone, which I have enjoyed using over the last few days. Running on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SOC, this device has a crisp and smooth 120 HZ 12-bit AMOLED display that looks and feels great. Other features include a 64 MP triple camera system with OIS for sharp pics and smooth video in multiple lighting conditions as well as a 5,000 mAh battery, which lasts and lasts. The 67W charger provides 50% charge in 12 minutes while BT 5.3 and WiFi 6E ensure this phone stays young for long. poco.in

Cost: Rs 4,495

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list Rhythmic fun Casiotone Mini SA-50 keyboards are great for young children to use and play as a first keyboard instrument. It is compact, light, and easily moveable, and also comes with beautiful tones, rhythms, and functions. Thirty two mini keys make it easy to play, while 100 built-in tones cover a range of instruments. The SA-50 can be powered using batteries or AC power supply. casio.comgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Smart and durable POCO’s F5 5G is an insanely fun smartphone, which I have enjoyed using over the last few days. Running on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SOC, this device has a crisp and smooth 120 HZ 12-bit AMOLED display that looks and feels great. Other features include a 64 MP triple camera system with OIS for sharp pics and smooth video in multiple lighting conditions as well as a 5,000 mAh battery, which lasts and lasts. The 67W charger provides 50% charge in 12 minutes while BT 5.3 and WiFi 6E ensure this phone stays young for long. poco.in Cost: Rs 4,495