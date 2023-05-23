Home Cities Delhi

Week after removal, special secretary of vigilance department in New Delhi reinstated

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

YVVJ Rajsekhar

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after bringing an ordinance to subvert the Supreme Court’s order that brought services under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction, senior IAS officer YVVJ Rajsekhar who was removed as special secretary (vigilance) has been reinstated on the post.

An order issued by the secretary (vigilance) on Monday stated that Rajasekhar would resume work “as usual” and all the assistant directors would maintain the status as on May 10 as far as the work flow 
in concerned.

The order also directed for the de-sealing of Rajsekhar’s office in view of the ordinance by the Centre, which has again given the L-G control over bureaucracy in the city. Rajasekhar was divested of all his work and files were taken away from him on the orders of Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has launched a probe into a complaint from Rajasekhar in which he has alleged the opening of the lock of his office in the secretariat and suspected “tampering” of “sensitive” files, including those related to a probe into the excise policy and renovation of the chief minister’s residence, according to officials.

The IAS officer was removed from his post last week after the city government alleged him of graft and other misconduct based on various complaints, it claimed.

