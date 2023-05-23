Will act against those trolling Gill’s sister: DCW chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill’s sister on social media after the cricketer’s ton guided Gujarat Titans to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

She said action will be taken against those trolling the batasman’s sister. “Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli’s daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!” she said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli’s heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs. Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls that saw Titans chase down the target with elan.

