Will act against those trolling Gill’s sister: DCW chief

She said action will be taken against those trolling the batasman’s sister.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill’s sister on social media after the cricketer’s ton guided Gujarat Titans to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

She said action will be taken against those trolling the batasman’s sister. “Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli’s daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!” she said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli’s heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs. Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls that saw Titans chase down the target with elan. 

