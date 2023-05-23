Home Cities Delhi

Woman, son killed in road accident in New Delhi

The deceased have been identified as Shashi and her son Manoj (24), residents of Ghaziabad, they said. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 60-year-old woman and her son died while her grandson was injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Monday. 

According to police, at around 11:30 pm on Sunday,  Manoj was riding his motorcycle with his mother as a pillion rider and she was holding her eight-year-old grandson in her lap. 

The trio were on their way to Palam to visit relatives when their bike was hit by a speeding car when they were descending from Burari roundabout flyover towards Mukundpur, they said. They were taken to a hospital in northwest Delhi where Shashi and Manoj died. The child is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.  DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case of hit and run has been registered.

