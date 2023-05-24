Home Cities Delhi

23 Jamia coaching pupils make the cut in CSE

Ajmera Sanketh Kumar who secured 35th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the civil services examination 2022 , female candidates once again outshined male candidates. The same trend was seen among the 23 candidates of Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Residential Coaching Academy. Out of 23 selected candidates, 12 are girls who trained and received coaching at the JMI RCA.

On this occasion, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor visited the academy to congratulate the students. She congratulated all the students and their families for their success and praised Prof. Abid Haleem, Professor-In-Charge of RCA for his dedication and service to RCA.

Akhtar said that the consistent performance of Jamia RCA, in training students for Civil Services Examinations year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university.

Ajmera Sanketh Kumar who secured 35th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year. While last year UPSC topper Shruti Sharma was the star performer from the academy.A senior university official said that RCA has produced more than 270 civil servants in the past 12 years.

