A cultural melting pot

With the aim to strengthen ties between Korea and India and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between these two countries, Gyeongsangbuk-do—it is the representative province government of South Korea—organised Korea Art Road, a cultural programme at the city’s Kamani Auditorium on Tuesday. The cultural and artistic exchange event was a delightful experience especially for the Indian audience attending it. The evening commenced with a video on Korea followed by a Taekwondo Poomsae performance by both Korean and Indian artists.

There were recitals of Korean traditional farmers’ music from Gyeongsangbuk-do and traditional Korean folk songs, a K-pop dance show, as well as collaborative performances featuring Indian and Korean youngsters. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations also presented Indian classical and folk dance performances here. All in all, this event was a visual spectacle for the viewers.

