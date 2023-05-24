Candlelight march held by wrestlers to mark stir milestone

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid heavy police deployment, the protesting wrestlers took out a candle march from the Jantar Mantar till India Gate on Tuesday, demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI’s) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrest.

Accompanied by hundreds of protestors who were holding the tricolour in their hands, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat marched towards India Gate.The police maintained adequate security arrangements to avert any untoward situation.

The wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 demanding action against Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by 7 women wrestlers, including one minor. Notably, the candle light march also marked the completion of a month of their fight for justice.

Apart from Khap members, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the candle march. Earlier, Punia, an Olympic medallist posted a video on Twitter urging people to show support by participating in the march.

The 30-day-long stir is gaining momentum as JNU teachers and students also staged a protest on Monday in solidarity with wrestlers and were joined by Sakshi Malik.

NEW DELHI: Amid heavy police deployment, the protesting wrestlers took out a candle march from the Jantar Mantar till India Gate on Tuesday, demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI’s) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrest. Accompanied by hundreds of protestors who were holding the tricolour in their hands, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat marched towards India Gate.The police maintained adequate security arrangements to avert any untoward situation. The wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 demanding action against Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by 7 women wrestlers, including one minor. Notably, the candle light march also marked the completion of a month of their fight for justice.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from Khap members, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the candle march. Earlier, Punia, an Olympic medallist posted a video on Twitter urging people to show support by participating in the march. The 30-day-long stir is gaining momentum as JNU teachers and students also staged a protest on Monday in solidarity with wrestlers and were joined by Sakshi Malik.