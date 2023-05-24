Home Cities Delhi

Candlelight march held by wrestlers to mark stir milestone

Published: 24th May 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers Satyawart Kadian, Vinesh Phogat, Sangita Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia during their candlelight protest march, at India Gate in New Delhi, May 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI) 

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid heavy police deployment, the protesting wrestlers took out a candle march from the Jantar Mantar till India Gate on Tuesday, demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI’s) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrest.

Accompanied by hundreds of protestors who were holding the tricolour in their hands, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat marched towards India Gate.The police maintained adequate security arrangements to avert any untoward situation.

The wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 demanding action against Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by 7 women wrestlers, including one minor. Notably, the candle light march also marked the completion of a month of their fight for justice.

Apart from Khap members, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the candle march. Earlier, Punia, an Olympic medallist posted a video on Twitter urging people to show support by participating in the march.

The 30-day-long stir is gaining momentum as JNU teachers and students also staged a protest on Monday in solidarity with wrestlers and were joined by Sakshi Malik.

