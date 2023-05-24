Directive to reinstate officer illegal: Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Digging in its heels, the AAP government on Tuesday rejected an order to reinstate YVVJ Rajasekhar as special secretary (vigilance), with Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who divested the bureaucrat of his charge, asserting that he was the competent authority in the matter. Bhardwaj termed the order as “unauthorised and illegal” and directed withdrawal of all work and files from Rajasekhar.

It is the latest fallout of the ongoing tug-of-war between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to control administrative services in the national capital.The ordinance was brought by the Centre after the Supreme Court verdict on May 11 gave executive control over services-related matters to the elected arm of the Delhi government.

