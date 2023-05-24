Medical practitioners demand secure workplace

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The winter of 2022 saw a massive nationwide strike and demonstrations by the resident doctors after constant delays in NEET PG examinations. The impact of that agitation was that the Centre had to expedite the NEET PG counselling. It was led by members of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

While that was settled, the doctors’ community is looking at another issue which, if not addressed timely, may force the medicos to hit the streets again.FORDA said that with the rising incidents among doctors, there is a need to create a central protection law. For that, the association is preparing a draft where it will discuss in detail the need for legislation, prevention, and rehabilitation of victim medicos post violence and deterrence.

“A recent brutal murder of a 22-year-old doctor in Kerala who was stabbed multiple times by an inmate is a reminder to us that we work in a vulnerable environment where we often face hostility from the patients and their attendants. However, despite that, the Centre is yet to come out with laws that guarantee our protection and provide us with a safe and conducive environment to work,” said Aviral Mathur, president, FORDA.

“We are preparing a draft with a compilation of numerous incidents of violence that occurred with doctors on duty. These will be presented to the Union Health Ministry stating that these are the incidents that could have been avoided if there was legislation in place to protect the doctors from violence happening at the workplace,” he added.

FORDA said that the draft will speak on three aspects–Prevention and deterrence. “The purpose of describing incidents to the central government is to make them understand what situation less to the violence which includes the lack of infrastructure, workforce, and other issues,” Mathur said.

“After that, we will highlight how to deter the mob situation. For this, we are preparing a presentation where we will share a few ideas like bolstering the present security measures, augmenting more lines of defense, and video graphic recording of all vulnerable areas which can become breeding grounds for violent attacks on doctors like casualties, emergency and ICU blocks, due to high footfall of patients and their attendants,” he added.

