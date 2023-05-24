Home Cities Delhi

‘New law only way to ensure security for us in long term’

Published: 24th May 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Law is an instrument of fear and confidence. It will discourage potential troublemakers as well as give confidence to medicos to work in a hostile environment, said Aviral Mathur, president, FORDA in an interview with Ashish Srivastava. Excerpts:

What is the most pressing issue the medical community is facing currently?
Violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals is the most burning topic. It keeps returning every time an incident happens. We agitate, carry out candle marches, and work wearing black ribbons to protest but eventually, everything fades out. The latest incident in Kerala has shaken the community to the core. We need to bring legislation to protect the community.

The attackers are not hardcore criminals. In almost all cases, the violence by attendants and patients is born out of frustration with services. In what way will a law be able to avert the incidents of violence?
The lack of infrastructure and workforce is a legacy issue and creates a ground for clashes. Inadequate resources will frustrate everyone alike–patients and caregivers. However, the law will definitely deter the miscreants as they will know that attacking a doctor can put them into legal trouble. Law is an instrument of fear and confidence. It will discourage potential troublemakers as well as give confidence to medicos to work in a hostile environment.

Legislation could be a long drawn battle. What else can be done for immediate relief?
There are multiple ways wherein the government can bring relief to agitated medical professionals. Our security in vulnerable areas of the hospital can be beefed-up. The public can be sensitized about the patient-doctor relationship or if possible, an ordinance can be passed. The point is, there are ways that can be worked upon.

