Plea challenging RBI's Rs 2000 withdrawal in Delhi High Court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) May 19 decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 bank notes from circulation under its clean policy.

The plea filed by Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta has also sought for quashing all the subsequent notifications that have been issued in this regard.

Terming the decision as “arbitrary and unreasonable”, Gupta in the plea has argued that RBI does not have independent power under RBI Act 1934 to direct non-issuance or discontinuation of issue of bank notes of any denominational value.

“The said power vests only with the Central Government under section 24(2) of the RBI Act. Neither impugned notification/ circular dated 19th May, 2023 of RBI does speak that Central Government under section 24 (2) of the RBI Act, 1934 has taken the decision of withdrawal of denomination of Rs.2000 from circulation nor any such notification has been issued by the Central Government i.e. so far regarding withdrawal of denomination of Rs.2000 from circulation,” the plea states.

It has also been stated in the plea that no other reasons except the Clean Note Policy are given by the RBI before withdrawing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes, without analysing the expected problems of the public at large.

The plea says it is a waste of crores of money if such banknotes are withdrawn from circulation without valid scientific reasons.

"Underline the hardship that is being faced by the common man after the issuance of such notification," Gupta says in the plea. He said that practically everyone has stopped transacting Rs 2000 banknotes after the notification.

“This creates a hardship for the citizen of the country especially for women/men living in remote/village areas from a bank and now they all are forced to go to banks in such hot weather to get their Rs.2000 banknote exchange for no fault of them,” the plea further adds.

