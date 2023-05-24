Home Cities Delhi

Power demand touches 6,916 MW in capital

On each of the days from May 1 to May 21, Delhi’s peak power demand this year was lower than the corresponding days of May 2022.  

Published: 24th May 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After remaining suppressed for much of April and May, power demand in the city is steadily increasing by the day. On Tuesday at 3:31 pm, it clocked 6,916 MW, the highest this season, officials said.The power demand peaked at 6,532 MW on Monday. However, the officials expect the peak power demand of the season to rise further and clock at 8,100 MW. Due to showers on a few occasions and other climatic factors, a high variation was noted in the peak power demand of the city. It has increased from 3,644 MW on May 1 to Tuesday’s high – an increase of 3,272 MW, by 89 per cent, officials stated.

On each of the days from May 1 to May 21, Delhi’s peak power demand this year was lower than the corresponding days of May 2022.However, on May 22, it was higher by 13 per cent and 14 per cent on May 23 from the corresponding peak power demand of last year. Delhi’s peak power demand had breached 7,000 MW for the first time – peaking at 7016 MW in 2018.  BSES said that the demand was met successfully with no disruptions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power demand
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp