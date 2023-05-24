Power demand touches 6,916 MW in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After remaining suppressed for much of April and May, power demand in the city is steadily increasing by the day. On Tuesday at 3:31 pm, it clocked 6,916 MW, the highest this season, officials said.The power demand peaked at 6,532 MW on Monday. However, the officials expect the peak power demand of the season to rise further and clock at 8,100 MW. Due to showers on a few occasions and other climatic factors, a high variation was noted in the peak power demand of the city. It has increased from 3,644 MW on May 1 to Tuesday’s high – an increase of 3,272 MW, by 89 per cent, officials stated.

On each of the days from May 1 to May 21, Delhi’s peak power demand this year was lower than the corresponding days of May 2022.However, on May 22, it was higher by 13 per cent and 14 per cent on May 23 from the corresponding peak power demand of last year. Delhi’s peak power demand had breached 7,000 MW for the first time – peaking at 7016 MW in 2018. BSES said that the demand was met successfully with no disruptions.

