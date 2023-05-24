Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 1 in excise policy case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till June 1 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As his custody extended for another week, the jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him a chair and table for study purposes.While leaving the court, Sisodia was asked to respond on the ordinance issued on May 19 by the Centre which empowers the L-G. On this, Sisodia lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "Modi has become very arrogant, does not respect democracy..." after which he was hurriedly taken by the cops stopping the media persons to proceed further. Sisodia is behind bars in the Delhi excise policy case for nearly three months since his CBI arrest was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged scam. On March 31, the lower court dismissed his bail application in the CBI case and on April 28 another bail plea was dismissed in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered money laundering case linking the liquor policy. Seeking relief in the case, the AAP politician had approached the Delhi High Court with a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife. The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.