Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 1 in excise policy case

As his custody extended for another week, the jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him a chair and table for study purposes.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till June 1 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As his custody extended for another week, the jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him a chair and table for study purposes.While leaving the court, Sisodia was asked to respond on
the ordinance issued on May 19 by the Centre which empowers the L-G.

On this, Sisodia lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “Modi has become very arrogant, does not respect democracy...” after which he was hurriedly taken by the cops stopping the media persons to proceed further.

Sisodia is behind bars in the Delhi excise policy case for nearly three months since his CBI arrest was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged scam.

On March 31, the lower court dismissed his bail application in the CBI case and on April 28 another bail plea was dismissed in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered money laundering case linking the liquor policy.

Seeking relief in the case, the AAP politician had approached the Delhi High Court with a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of
September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia AAP excise policy case Enforcement Directorate
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp