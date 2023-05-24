Tempers run high on first day of Rs 2,000 notes exchange window

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chaos and confusion were reported from several parts of Delhi on the first day of the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes on Tuesday with people complaining that banks were instead asking to deposit them and demanding identity proofs. The first day of the process saw long queues, disgruntled customers and growing concerns among elderly citizens.

Amid lack of knowledge about the procedure either to change or to deposit the notes, people were seen facing hardships at bank premises across the city. The bank officials were seen maintaining that the notes will still be considered legal tender but there were instructions to either deposit existing Rs 2,000 notes in their bank accounts or exchange them.

Since it was the first day, long queues were seen at many bank premises. The most concerned were elderly people and women who looked a little worried as to how they will get their notes deposited as well as exchanged. Though the deadline is September 30, the footfall at banks was significant on the first day. Even soaring temperature could not stop people from turning up at banks.

People also engaged in heated arguments with the bank staff. “There is a lot of confusion about the process of note exchange. We are eager to get our work done but it seems the bank staff is taking it easy. They are least bothered about the hardship we face,” said Naveen Kumar, a resident living in Burari area.

“The RBI has given enough time to change/deposit notes but I am in a hurry as I have to travel to another state. There are proper guidelines but it will take some time to know about them. For now, we seek support from the staff,” said SP Shrivastava, a resident living in the Shahdara area.

People faced hurdles even when attempting to use Rs 2,000 notes at petrol pumps. Many people complained that while ATMs continue to dispense Rs 2,000 notes, fuel stations were refusing to accept them and seeking payment through online transactions.

RBI defends move in HC

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise, and the decision to enable their exchange was taken for operational convenience. “We will look into it. We will pass an appropriate order,” said the court.

