Unlawful for accused to address media: Police on AAP’s ‘misbehaviour’ charge

The policeman’s reaction as seen in the video was natural from the security point of view.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP alleged on Tuesday that a policeman misbehaved with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.The Delhi Police has dismissed the charge as propaganda. AAP leader Atishi posted a video of the alleged incident on Twitter and said, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”       

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Do the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? ” The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as “propaganda” and said it is “against the law” for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

“The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue court is propaganda. The policeman’s reaction as seen in the video was natural from the security point of view. It is against the law for an accused to issue statements to the media,” the police said in a tweet.AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the police “misbehaved” with Sisodia in order to “please their boss”. He further said the court should take cognisance of the incident.

