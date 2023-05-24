What’s in your bag? Test

Home Cities Delhi

Mansi Gambhir is promoting cruelty-free bags through her brand The Gusto

Published: 24th May 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Sakshi Kaithwas
Express News Service

There has been a remarkable shift in peoples’ perspectives toward their lifestyle choices, particularly in fashion. Right from the outfits they choose to the accessories they pull off; everything needs to be cruelty-free. One such functionally-rich, premium-grade bags brand, The Gusto, lays focus on cruelty-free, with world-class quality and avant-garde designs that are durable and trendy. We speak to Mansi Gambhir, founder of the brand, to know more.  

What inspired the idea of a vegan brand?
My decision to create The Gusto was driven by the desire to establish a utility-centric brand that prioritises eco-friendly materials without harming any living creatures. The motive is to provide stylish and durable bags that compete with expensive leather bags at affordable prices.

How do you ensure that the materials are cruelty-free?
For our current line of products, we have carefully selected a polymer commonly known as PU. Not just that, but we also pay close attention to the finish, thickness, and texture of our materials to ensure the best quality bags. We are particular about choosing the fillers and linings for our bags. Our fillers are environmentally friendly. For the linings, we use 100 per cent organic cotton to ensure that our bags are free from harmful chemicals.

The kind of bags The Gusto produces...
We make bags that have ample storage space, compartments for laptops and electronic devices, with sturdy construction.
Rs 1,599 onwards.
Available online.

