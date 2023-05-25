Home Cities Delhi

BJP campaign to highlight Modi govt’s contribution to growth of capital

The outreach programme will be supervised by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:25 AM

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP will conduct a month-long outreach programme in Delhi, highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s contribution to the growth of infrastructure in transport, health and the social sector in the national capital, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The outreach programme will be supervised by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. The Modi government has developed Delhi in every field, including education, health, transport, road infrastructure, pollution control and public welfare, among others, at the cost of lakhs of crores of rupees, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said at a joint press conference.

“When we pass through the Kartavya Path of New Delhi, we realise our duties towards the country,” Sachdeva said, listing various works done by the BJP-led Centre. The campaign to raise awareness about what the Modi government has done for the people of Delhi in its nine years will commence on May 30.

