Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government mulls revision of charges for services to augment revenue

The major components of non-tax revenue are interest charged on loans or advances, dividends and profits from investments and user charges (fees) against various services provided by the government.

Published: 25th May 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government has undertaken an exercise to revise user charges for services provided by its various departments and agencies with the aim to augment non-tax revenue, officials said on Wednesday.

The Finance department wrote to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries earlier this month, asking them to furnish the details of user charges being collected for different services, they said.

A Finance department circular noted the need to augment non-tax revenue in view of the “stretched state finances” due to the impact of Covid-19 in 2021-22 and the non-receipt of GST compensation from the Centre since July 2022.

 “In this context, a need has arisen to augment non-tax revenue, which is currently at only 1.69 per cent and 1.35 per cent of total revenue collection of the Delhi government during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively,” said the circular.

The major components of non-tax revenue are interest charged on loans or advances, dividends and profits from investments and user charges (fees) against various services provided by the government. “According to Rule 47 of general financial rules, GFR, it is required to undertake an exercise to identify the user charges levied by departments, thereby ensuring that the user charges recover the current cost of providing services with a reasonable return on capital investment and are reviewed at least every three years,” it said. 

User charges are an important component of the non-tax revenue, which need to be reviewed for necessary revisions wherever due or necessary, the circular stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Finance department
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp