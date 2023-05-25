Delhi HC upholds dismissal of IPS officer who probed Ishrat case in Gujarat

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre’s order dismissing Gujarat IPS Officer Satish Chandra Verma, who assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat.

Verma approached the court against the Centre’s order dismissing him from service on August 30, 2022, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30 last year after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of various charges, including “interacting with public media”. His move was following the Supreme Court’s order allowing him to file a plea in the High Court.

“We find no merit in the writ petition. The writ petition is dismissed,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, while rejecting his plea. Verma probed the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on his investigation report, a special investigation team held it was a fake encounter.

Ishrat, a resident of Mumbra near Mumbai, and three others were killed in an alleged staged encounter on the outskirts of Ahmadabad on June 15, 2004. The deceased were dubbed as LeT terrorists who were accused of having plotted to kill the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Based on his investigation report, a Special Investigation Team had concluded that the encounter was “fake”. The Gujarat High Court had later directed the CBI to probe the case and avail Verma’s services.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre’s order dismissing Gujarat IPS Officer Satish Chandra Verma, who assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat. Verma approached the court against the Centre’s order dismissing him from service on August 30, 2022, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30 last year after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of various charges, including “interacting with public media”. His move was following the Supreme Court’s order allowing him to file a plea in the High Court. “We find no merit in the writ petition. The writ petition is dismissed,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, while rejecting his plea. Verma probed the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on his investigation report, a special investigation team held it was a fake encounter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ishrat, a resident of Mumbra near Mumbai, and three others were killed in an alleged staged encounter on the outskirts of Ahmadabad on June 15, 2004. The deceased were dubbed as LeT terrorists who were accused of having plotted to kill the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Based on his investigation report, a Special Investigation Team had concluded that the encounter was “fake”. The Gujarat High Court had later directed the CBI to probe the case and avail Verma’s services.