Delhi High Court defers plea by St Stephen’s College on minority quota

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred till August 23 the hearing of a petition by St Stephen’s College against Delhi University’s notification insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of the common university entrance test scores, in view of the pendency of a related matter before the Supreme Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also listed for hearing on the same date a similar petition by Jesus and Mary College as well as a petition by a woman named Sharon Ann George against interviews for minority students at St Stephen’s in addition to CUET. “All three matters we cannot touch. There is an SLP. We will not touch it. The matter is pending before the apex court,” remarked the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Last year, the college had filed a petition challenging DU’s letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus which gave 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to college interview for admission to its unreserved seats in UG courses.

