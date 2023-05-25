Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court defers plea by St Stephen’s College on minority quota

The matter is pending before the apex court,” remarked the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad. 

Published: 25th May 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred till August 23 the hearing of a petition by St Stephen’s College against Delhi University’s notification insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of the common university entrance test scores, in view of the pendency of a related matter before the Supreme Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also listed for hearing on the same date a similar petition by Jesus and Mary College as well as a petition by a woman named Sharon Ann George against interviews for minority students at St Stephen’s in addition to CUET.  “All three matters we cannot touch. There is an SLP. We will not touch it. The matter is pending before the apex court,” remarked the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad. 

Last year, the college had filed a petition challenging DU’s letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus which gave 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to college interview for admission to its unreserved seats in UG courses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court St Stephen’s College
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp