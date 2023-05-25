Delhi University centre to look into ‘politics’ behind Partition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will set up a Centre for Independence and Partition Studies to facilitate research on the “high voltage politics” accompanying Partition and how the then central leadership failed to contain the “germs of separatism”, documents show.

It will also focus on the “non-insistence of central leadership on having the Frontier Province with India” and the way the “Congress Working Committee consented to Partition without consulting (Mahatma) Gandhi”, according to the documents.

These “priorities” for research subjects were part of a draft concept note for setting up the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies. The eight-point concept note stressed how PM Narendra Modi in 2021 emphasised on “revisiting and remembering the horrors associated with the partition of India”.

It noted that different departments in Social Sciences and Humanities briefly touch upon the history, politics, and literary narratives around Independence and Partition but that is hardly based on field research or dedicated archival sources. The concept note prepared by an eight-member committee will be placed before the statutory bodies -- the Academic Council and the Executive Council -- of Delhi University. As per the agenda of the upcoming academic council meeting, the members will consider these recommendations.

Delhi University South Campus Director Prakash Singh, who heads the committee, said the concept note contains suggestions but researchers can explore other subjects also. “There is a lot that needs to be studied and the Delhi University felt the need to provide a platform that can be used to study the cause and effect of Partition,” said Singh.

