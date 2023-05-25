Home Cities Delhi

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail plea in Delhi HC

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the order on his regular bail application in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case has been reserved.

Published: 25th May 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing corruption charges in the alleged liquor scam policy, on Wednesday withdrew his interim bail pleas filed on grounds of his wife’s illness before the Delhi High Court.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the order on his regular bail application in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case has been reserved. “Noting that the condition of the petitioner’s wife has improved and is stable, the interim applications are dismissed as withdrawn,” the judge said.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, submitted before the high court that the main application has been reserved by it and highlighted the improvement of Sisodia’s wife. In a previous hearing, Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan representing Sisodia submitted that Sisodia’s wife has been 
suffering from multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease, for 20 years and it was likely to worsen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi High Court withdraws interim bail plea
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp