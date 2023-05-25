Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail plea in Delhi HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing corruption charges in the alleged liquor scam policy, on Wednesday withdrew his interim bail pleas filed on grounds of his wife's illness before the Delhi High Court. The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the order on his regular bail application in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered case has been reserved. "Noting that the condition of the petitioner's wife has improved and is stable, the interim applications are dismissed as withdrawn," the judge said. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, submitted before the high court that the main application has been reserved by it and highlighted the improvement of Sisodia's wife. In a previous hearing, Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan representing Sisodia submitted that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease, for 20 years and it was likely to worsen.