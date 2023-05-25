Head constable’s son cracks civil services examination in 6th attempt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was an emotional moment for 27-year-old Vikash Yadav, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable, to discover that he secured 555th rank in his sixth attempt in the civil services examination. The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination were announced on Tuesday.

Yadav, who is currently posted as a Tehsildar in Baraut tehsil of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh was on duty when he saw his result. He couldn’t hold back his tears of joy and said his parents were extremely happy. After completing Bachelor’s in Technology (B. Tech), Yadav said he appeared for several competitive exams as he always wanted to be a public servant.

“My father was in the Army previously. He joined Delhi Police in 2007. My uncle, too, is a police officer. Most of my family members are either in the police force or have government jobs, which always inspired me. Since my childhood, I have been seeing them working for society, aspiring me to become a public servant,” he said. “I want to use this opportunity to serve the society to the best of my ability,” he added.

It was towards the end of 2016 that Yadav started preparing for government jobs. He cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, commonly abbreviated as UPPSC, in 2021 and became a Tehsildar. Even then he continued to prepare for UPSC.

However, Yadav’s journey to becoming a civil servant was not smooth. “In 2019, I had scored decent marks in the mains exam, but my interview was a disaster. In the following year the interview went well, but the marks secured in mains were not satisfactory,” he said, adding that he reached the third and final round twice but could not clear the national competitive exam.“Those two performances had really lowered my morale,” Yadav said.

At that moment of despair, his father Virender Singh and his uncle Dharamvir came to his rescue and boosted his morale. “We always draw inspiration from our parents and my father has been a motivator. But It was my uncle Dharamvir who was my pillar of strength and the strong force behind my success,” he said.

An ex-Army man, Yadav’s father is presently serving as a Head Constable in Recruitment Cell in Kingsway camp. Meanwhile, his uncle, who was a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police earlier, served as an IPS officer in the UP cadre later.

NEW DELHI: It was an emotional moment for 27-year-old Vikash Yadav, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable, to discover that he secured 555th rank in his sixth attempt in the civil services examination. The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination were announced on Tuesday. Yadav, who is currently posted as a Tehsildar in Baraut tehsil of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh was on duty when he saw his result. He couldn’t hold back his tears of joy and said his parents were extremely happy. After completing Bachelor’s in Technology (B. Tech), Yadav said he appeared for several competitive exams as he always wanted to be a public servant. “My father was in the Army previously. He joined Delhi Police in 2007. My uncle, too, is a police officer. Most of my family members are either in the police force or have government jobs, which always inspired me. Since my childhood, I have been seeing them working for society, aspiring me to become a public servant,” he said. “I want to use this opportunity to serve the society to the best of my ability,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was towards the end of 2016 that Yadav started preparing for government jobs. He cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, commonly abbreviated as UPPSC, in 2021 and became a Tehsildar. Even then he continued to prepare for UPSC. However, Yadav’s journey to becoming a civil servant was not smooth. “In 2019, I had scored decent marks in the mains exam, but my interview was a disaster. In the following year the interview went well, but the marks secured in mains were not satisfactory,” he said, adding that he reached the third and final round twice but could not clear the national competitive exam.“Those two performances had really lowered my morale,” Yadav said. At that moment of despair, his father Virender Singh and his uncle Dharamvir came to his rescue and boosted his morale. “We always draw inspiration from our parents and my father has been a motivator. But It was my uncle Dharamvir who was my pillar of strength and the strong force behind my success,” he said. An ex-Army man, Yadav’s father is presently serving as a Head Constable in Recruitment Cell in Kingsway camp. Meanwhile, his uncle, who was a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police earlier, served as an IPS officer in the UP cadre later.