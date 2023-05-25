Large brain tumour removed after 8-hour surgery in Delhi
The reports revealed a lesion with dimensions of 4.6 x 4.1 x 3.7cm present inside her brain. Doctors said that the size of the tumour was equivalent to a cricket ball.
NEW DELHI: A mild headache for a 37-year-old lady came as a shock after it turned out as a symptom of a large silent tumour growing inside her brain. It was detected after doctors of a private hospital asked her to undergo a CT scan and MRI of her brain.
“In an exceptionally rare case, Afsana was diagnosed with a leather cricket ball-sized silent tumour in her brain. The patient visited the premises with complaints of mild headaches and no other sign that could point out a tumour this big, doctors at Primus Superspeciality Hospital said.
According to doctors, it took 8 hours to decompress or excise the tumour from the brain and remove it completely due to its large size.