Home Cities Delhi

Large brain tumour removed after 8-hour surgery in Delhi

The reports revealed a lesion with dimensions of 4.6 x 4.1 x 3.7cm present inside her brain. Doctors said that the size of the tumour was equivalent to a cricket ball.

Published: 25th May 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A mild headache for a 37-year-old lady came as a shock after it turned out as a symptom of a large silent tumour growing inside her brain. It was detected after doctors of a private hospital asked her to undergo a CT scan and MRI of her brain.

The reports revealed a lesion with dimensions of 4.6 x 4.1 x 3.7cm present inside her brain. Doctors said that the size of the tumour was equivalent to a cricket ball.

“In an exceptionally rare case, Afsana was diagnosed with a leather cricket ball-sized silent tumour in her brain. The patient visited the premises with complaints of mild headaches and no other sign that could point out a tumour this big, doctors at Primus Superspeciality Hospital said.

According to doctors, it took 8 hours to decompress or excise the tumour from the brain and remove it completely due to its large size. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Large brain tumour CT scan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp