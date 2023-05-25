Home Cities Delhi

Registries of 1K flats approved but held up by builders: Govt

It released a list of 21 real estate projects in which registries of a total of 1,097 flats can be executed but are held up.  

Published: 25th May 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

flats

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Noida Authority has said subleased deeds, or registries, of 1,097 flats in 21 group housing projects in the city can be executed but are held up by the real estate developers, who are not getting the work done in favour of home buyers.  

The projects are located in Sectors 75, 78, 121, 137, 144, 143B, 108, 168, and 107, the Noida Authority said on Tuesday, warning punitive action against the erring developers if the registries are not ensured.
“UP govt has an objective of ensuring that maximum home buyers get possession of their homes. To fulfil the objective, the Noida Authority has been running campaigns but still tripartite subleased deeds, or registries, in favour of homebuyers have not been executed,” Noida Authority’s officer on special duty (group housing) Prasun Dwivedi said.  

“Hence, the buyers of builder projects whose flats or towers have been granted permission for executing registries buyers after completion should contact their builder/developer to ensure execution of the tripartite subleased deed, or registry of their homes,” Dwivedi said in a statement. He directed the builders to provide requisite facilities and support to the homebuyers so that maximum registries could be ensured.
“In case of non-compliance, punitive action would be considered,” he said.  

India Matters

