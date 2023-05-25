Home Cities Delhi

‘Starving, exhausted’ child labourers rescued in Delhi from toy factories in joint operation

The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they were shifted to a shelter home.

Published: 25th May 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Child labourers

Child labourers. Image used for representational purpose | Shiyami

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 41 children, who were made to work as labourers in toy factories at Azad Market, were rescued by the authorities and a Non-Governmental  Organisation (NGO). The NGO — Bachpan Bachao Andolan, SDM, Kotwali Darya Ganj, Labour department, Bal Vikas Dhara and the police — conducted a raid at a dozen toy factories on Tuesday where these children, starving and visibly exhausted, were found and rescued.

According to the officials, the children, in the age group of 13-17 years, when rescued were bare feet and in torn clothes. “They were reportedly made to work from 9 am till midnight every day. They were not given enough food and were made to sleep in the same room after work,” they said. The children were from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. 

Once rescued, a preliminary medical examination of each child was conducted by medical officer, CDMO, Nabi Karim. The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they were shifted to a shelter home. 

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, in his order, said that the employers have violated the provision of the Child & Adolescent Labour Act,  JJ Act, and Bonded Labour  System Abolition Act. He ordered the police to register FIRs against the employers under the Bonded Labour Act, Child Labour Act, JJ Act and Trafficking Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azad Market
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp