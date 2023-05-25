‘Starving, exhausted’ child labourers rescued in Delhi from toy factories in joint operation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 41 children, who were made to work as labourers in toy factories at Azad Market, were rescued by the authorities and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). The NGO — Bachpan Bachao Andolan, SDM, Kotwali Darya Ganj, Labour department, Bal Vikas Dhara and the police — conducted a raid at a dozen toy factories on Tuesday where these children, starving and visibly exhausted, were found and rescued.

According to the officials, the children, in the age group of 13-17 years, when rescued were bare feet and in torn clothes. “They were reportedly made to work from 9 am till midnight every day. They were not given enough food and were made to sleep in the same room after work,” they said. The children were from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Once rescued, a preliminary medical examination of each child was conducted by medical officer, CDMO, Nabi Karim. The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they were shifted to a shelter home.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, in his order, said that the employers have violated the provision of the Child & Adolescent Labour Act, JJ Act, and Bonded Labour System Abolition Act. He ordered the police to register FIRs against the employers under the Bonded Labour Act, Child Labour Act, JJ Act and Trafficking Act.

