Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

STYLE O’clock

The revered Manero range from iconic watchmaker Carl F Bucherer gets a refreshing new line-up—Manero Peripheral, which features circle brushed dials in blue, green, and salmon (in image), all with small seconds. The watch is presented in stainless steel cases with a hybrid high-quality rubber strap. The automatic watch sports a Manufacture Caliber—CFB A2050, which is COSC certified for accuracy and reliability.

ethoswatches.com and Ethos watch boutiques

BLISS TO YOUR EARS

Blaupunkt’s recently launched TS 120 tower speakers are a real force to reckon with in terms of sonics and function. I have been using these extensively over the last week to listen to various audio sources including Spotify, Apple Music, TuneIn and have come away mighty impressed. First off, the speakers are made of Truewood and that translates into premium-level sound as well as refined looks.

Music is delivered in a wide soundstage with good stereo separation and adequate bass even at low volumes. Hooking them up is easy via HDMI, AUX, USB, Optical, and Bluetooth. The Karaoke function is fun and will bring out the vocalist in all of us rapidly.

