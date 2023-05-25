The quest for simplicity 

Vernika Awal By

Express News Service

Over the past couple of months, I find myself seeking simplicity more than usual. In this fast-paced world, I seek moments that I can savour before they pass by. Nothing encapsulates this feeling of longing for an older era more than this one statement that I caught a fleeting glimpse of from (ironically) a web series trailer—“Our digital world has given rise to a pandemic of overcommunication, which has led to an absence of intimacy among us.”

I’ve sought this intimacy in the way I equate myself with everything around me—the books I read, the music I listen to, and the food I eat.

Recently, I met Surabhi Sehgal, aka ‘Su Paints on Plates’ in the digital world. The Greater Kailash resident comes from a family that has an artistic bent, which she interpreted with food as her medium of creative expressions—she ‘paints’ through food on her plates. Having travelled around the world, Sehgal’s art with food shows how she has imbibed every culture she’s experienced.

In one such visit, Sehgal presented a Mediterranean feast comprising chunky and smoky baba ganoush, spicy pepper hummus, and a sharp toum that can transform any meal. This was accompanied by falafel, homemade crackers, and a watermelon salad. On the face of it, the spread might sound exotic. But, when you look at what’s in front of you, you realise this is one of the simplest, cleanest spreads. In fact, this brings me back to my epiphany about slowing down—the reason why this non-fussy spread has remained in my memory is because of the simplicity of its spirit.

The second place where I experienced this simplicity was in the posh quarter of Mehrauli at Rooh—an Indian fine dining restaurant, which hosted a pop-up led by home-chef Taiyaba Ali. Ali, a Delhi resident who hails from Lucknow, has taken it upon herself to showcase home-style cooking inspired by the food that she grew up eating. This naturally brings forth dishes that do not reach the popular imagination when talking of the food from Lucknow.

Given the fine dining format, the plating of Ali’s dishes did reflect the modern sensibilities of commercial expectations. But, as I bit into it, the warmth was unmissable. The dishes included the likes of turai ke chilke ke kawab, khasta matar kachori, and balai aam—all without a trace of pretence. Imagine eating something as simple as balai aam—tiny pieces of flavourful mango, topped with sweetened rabri—in a fine dining setup? It is on this dish that Ali and I got talking. Amid our chat, she shared that if there was one dish that she refused to do the pop-up without, it was this taken-for-granted dessert. It is, after all, quintessentially summer and equally Lucknow.

Gurugram-based home chef, Surabhi Bhandari, has also opted for something similar; she offers kairi paani, aam ki subzi, aam ki rabri among items that she serves. It is all about savouring flavours that you may have forgotten.

Is the simplicity of choices coming back? One would hope so. In this modern world, the myriad choices at hand make it difficult to select a single item for dinner. Once you do select, you are left wondering if you may have done better by choosing something else. This purely comes out of a lack of contentment, a constant need to find the ‘better’ choice. The question, though, is—do we really need what’s ‘better’? Or, have we forgotten what it felt to be content with soulful simplicity, even when it comes to food?

Vernika Awal

is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’

