What is special about Aaftab case: Delhi High Court poser to channel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know from news channel Aaj Tak why it wanted to telecast the recording of narco analysis conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the man accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar’s poser came while hearing an application by the news channel seeking vacation of its April 19 order by which all media channels were restrained from displaying or telecasting any material connected with the case.

The high court issued notice and sought the response of the Delhi Police on the application and listed the application for further hearing on August 3, the date already fixed in the main petition. The application was filed in a pending petition of the Delhi Police in which they have sought to restrain media houses from publishing, printing and disseminating confidential information contained in the charge sheet and other such material collected during the course of the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, representing the Delhi Police, opposed the channel’s application and said he will file a reply. During the hearing, the high court said there are more heinous cases than this and 20 murders take place all over India daily. “What is so special about this case?” asked the bench.

“Was the Nirbhaya case played on TV channels? Why are you choosing this particular case?”, it asked and wondered whether the channel would similarly display the developments in the Atiq Ahmed murder case investigation.

The court asked the channel’s counsel to respond to the queries on the next date of hearing on August 3.

“You cannot take the charge sheet in a case and affix them on walls. Some line needs to be drawn about how much these public documents can be displayed on TV,” the judge said.

The channel’s counsel submitted its fundamental rights were being violated due to the injunction on the dissemination of information in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Responding to the counsel’s assertion, the court asked sharply, “This is your fundamental right? To display the matter that is sub-judice on TV? How many criminal cases pending before courts are being displayed on TV?"

