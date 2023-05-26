Home Cities Delhi

2 dead, 4 injured as truck hits stationary car near Delhi metro station

The fourth injured, identified as Mahesh, was the driver of the other truck which was coming from behind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries as two trucks, of which one was stationary, collided with each other in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the accident took place around 12.30 am when one of the trucks had stopped on a flyover near Welcome Metro Station and another truck that was coming from behind collided with it. The deceased, identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar used to work as helpers in the truck that was parked on the flyover. There were three more helpers in the same truck — Doje, Naurang, and Sunil — however, they miraculously escaped the fatal accident with injuries.

The fourth injured, identified as Mahesh, was the driver of the other truck which was coming from behind
The injured Doje told the cops that he works as a labourer on the truck and they were on their way to Karol Bagh to deliver bricks. Midway near Welcome metro station, they had stopped on a flyover after their tyre burst. At the time of the accident, Doje was opening the tyre bolts while Ravi and Satish were at the back side of the ill-fated vehicle taking out the stepney (the spare tyre). The alleged offending vehicle, the second truck which was being driven by Mahesh, hit the stationary vehicle leading to the death of two people and injuries to others.

Accordingly, the police have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

