2020 Delhi riots case: Senior officer summoned as cop quiet on status report

Additional Sessions Judge AmiAmitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Courts noted that neither the Special Public Prosecutor nor the Investigating Officer was present before the court on May 24.

Published: 26th May 2023

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Court has summoned the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police’s Special Cell after an inspector failed to give the status of the probe in relation to a 2020 Delhi riots case in which activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, and nearly a dozen others were accused of.

Apart from them-- Tahir Hussain, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmmed Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khan, Safoora Zargar, Faizan Khan and Natasha Narwal were also accused in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge AmiAmitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Courts noted that neither the Special Public Prosecutor nor the Investigating Officer was present before the court on May 24.

The judge said “The court has also been asked by the Inspector present about the status of investigation and filing of supplementary charge-sheet, as stated and ordered earlier. However, no answer is forthcoming. In these circumstances, the court is constrained to issue notice to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person on the next date.”

As per the case, four chargesheets that are being probed by the special cell were filed between 2020 to 2022. The order came while the court was taking up an application moved by the cops for the de-sealing of certain exhibits for making copies.

